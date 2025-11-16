IND vs SA, 1st Test: India all out for 93; South Africa defend 124 to register first win on Indian soil after 15 years

South Africa defended 124 runs to bundle out India for 93/9 in the second innings and register their first Test match win over India on the Indian soil after 15 long years on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this win, the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second Test begins on November 22 in Guwahati.

Starting the day on 93/7, South Africa added 60 more runs in the final three wickets, thanks to a fighting half-century from skipper Temba Bavuma. With 124 runs to win, the Indians started on a disastrous note losing openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal with just two runs on board.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel top scored with 31 and 26 respectively, but that wasn't enough as the duo lacked support from the other end. The home team missed the services of captain Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Test due to a neck spasm suffered on Day 2.

Simon Harmer was the pick of the South African bowlers, with four wickets, while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each. Notably, this was Bavuma's 10th Test win in 11 matches as captain.

India's chasing record at home in Tests Sunday's loss was India's second Test defeat at home while chasing under 150 runs, under head coach Gautam Gambhir. The last time India lost a Test match while chasing 150 runs at home was against New Zealand last year. Chasing 147 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India lost by 25 runs. New Zealand completed a historic 3-0 whitewash over India.