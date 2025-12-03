IND vs SA 2nd ODI: ‘Great comeback’ - Internet can't keep calm after Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden international hundred

Ruturaj Gaikwad sent the netizens into jubilation after the Maharashtra batter announced his return in international cricket with a maiden hundred for India on Wednesday during the second ODI against South Africa at the SVNSIS in Raipur. He had scored just six in the first ODI.

Advertisement

Slotted into the squad after a string of strong domestic performances and the unavailability of players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries, Gaikwad grabbed the opportunity with both hands to complete his first-ever international century in just 77 balls.

Coming into bat at no.4, the right-hander looked in complete ease as he raced to 30 odd runs in just 26 balls. With the talismanic Virat Kohli at the other end, Gaikwad flourished under the guidance of the former India captain. He reached his three figures in the 34rd over with a boundary off all-rounder Corbin Bosch.