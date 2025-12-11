IND vs SA 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav's form in focus as India eye second win in Mullanpur

IND VS SA 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: After India's thumping win over South Africa in the first T20I, the bandwagon shifts to New Chandigarh where the two sides face off in the second encounter of the five-match series on Thursday. India are leading the series 1-0.
In Cuttack, no other batter except Hardik Pandya was able to survive. One of the major concerns for the Indian team will be the form of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order, considering the T20 world Cup 2026 is just nine games away.
DD Sports will telecast the India vs South Africa second T20I for FREE from 7 PM IST. Fans can also watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa second T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Batting first India rode on a fifty from Hardik Pandya to post 175/6. In reply, South Africa were all out for just 74.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.