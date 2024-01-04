IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Aap karo toh Chamatkar..', Sehwag lauds Indian pacers, takes swipe at Cape Town's bouncy pitch
Earlier, there was a debate on extra bouncy pitches at Cape Town, due to which Indian batters faced some difficulties.
After a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Centurion, India crushed South Africa by 7 wickets in the second Test at Cape Town on 4 January, leveling up the two-match Test series 1-1.
Also former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan too lauded the Indian bowling attack and advised overseas cricketers not to complain while playing in India. He took to X and wrote, “When overseas cricketers come to India on turning pitches they shouldn’t complain. It’s a skill they need to improve!"
Earlier, cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock, ahead of the match, gave the pitch report, predicting steep and unpredictable bounce.
Gavaskar believed the cracks were around the 8-metre length, which shouldn't be much of a concern for the batters at the Test level.
"If the ball stays up and down from here, the batter should be able to negotiate it, there shouldn't be a problem. If it was fuller, it would have been very difficult for the batters to make last-minute changes. If batters cannot cope with any variable bounce from here (the 8-meter length), they shouldn't be playing Test cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!