After a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Centurion, India crushed South Africa by 7 wickets in the second Test at Cape Town on 4 January, leveling up the two-match Test series 1-1.

As per details, the extra bouncy pitch of Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town provided a clear edge to pacers, both for the Indian and the Proteas side. However, for the Proteas, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah made things a little difficult.

In the first innings, Mohammed Siraj picked up 6 wickets for 15 runs, while Bumrah took 2 wickets, limiting the Proteas innings at 55. Then again in the second innings, Bumrah picked 6 wickets for 61 runs and Siraj picked one for 31 runs.

Apart from this, India's Mukesh clinched two wickets each in both innings.

Earlier, there was a debate on extra bouncy pitches at Cape Town, due to which Indian batters faced some difficulties.

Following India's win at Cape Town, former Indian opener and legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag lauded Bumrah and Siraj for their spectacular bowling. He also supported Indian pacers for picking up quick wickets.

He took to X and wrote, “Aap karo toh Chamatkar.. Hum karein toh pitch bekaar. 107 overs - Test Match over. Also proves , anything there for the fast bowlers, we are more threatening with our quality. Bumrah and Siraj were spectacular and a good beginning to 2024."