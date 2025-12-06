IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check Men in Blue’s ODI records in Vizag, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s memorable performances

India will play the 3rd and final ODI match against South Africa today, 6 December. As the series stands level at 1-1, this game will decide the winner. The Proteas earlier whitewashed India 2-0 in the Test series.

The IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be played at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag. Let’s take a look at India’s ODI stats at this venue.

India have played 10 ODI matches in Visakhapatnam. The city has become one of the team’s most successful home grounds.

Out of these 10 games, India have won 8 and lost only 1, with one match ending in a tie. India’s only defeat in Vizag came in March 2023 when Australia won by 10 wickets.

Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Match in that game for his 5/53. The Australian pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (13), Shubman Gill (0), Suryakumar Yadav (Golden Duck), KL Rahul (9) and Mohammed Siraj (0).

The Men in Blue crumbled for 117. That was the last ODI game India played at this venue. Virat Kohli (31) was the highest scorer for India.

Before that, India enjoyed a long winning run here, beating teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan across different years.

Some victories were huge, such as the 190-run win against New Zealand in 2016. Amit Mishra won the POTM for his 5/18. He also won the Player of the Series for claiming 15 wickets during New Zealand’s tour of India.

Back in 2005, while playing their first ODI match in Vizag, India secured a 58-run win over Pakistan. MS Dhoni won the POTM for his 148 runs and 2 catches.

MSD batted at number 3 while India set a target of 356 for the visitors. Ashish Nehra took 4 wickets as India bundled out Pakistan for 298 in under 45 overs.

India have also chased well at this venue, winning by 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2007 and by 5 wickets against Australia in 2010.

Rohit-Virat in Vizag: Memorable performances In 2019, Rohit Sharma scored 159 against the West Indies while India scored 387/5. His fellow opener, KL Rahul, also scored a century as the opening pair put on a 227-run partnership. Captain Virat Kohli was out for a Golden Duck in that match.