IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Focus on Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav's form as India aim to regain lead

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Pressure will be on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav as they are yet form with the bat, considering the t20 World Cup 2026 is fast approaching. The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I starts at 7 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Dec 2025, 05:54:45 PM IST
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill will feel the heat in Dharamshala after a couple of low scoring innings
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill will feel the heat in Dharamshala after a couple of low scoring innings(PTI)

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: After humiliating defeat in the second T20I, the Indian team would like to regain lead in the five-match series as they take on South Africa in the third game on Sunday in Dharamsala. After a win in the first game, the Indian batters struggled in Mullanpur, especially the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

Tilak Varma did put some resistance, but he lacked support. It will be interesting to see if India make any changes, considering that Arshdeep Singh were taken to bonkers. On the other hand, South Africa are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje/Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi

Follow updates here:
14 Dec 2025, 05:54:45 PM IST

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Former India coach's advice to Shubman Gill

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: With pressure mounting on Shubman Gill, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has adviced the young batter to avoid playing big shots and instead stick to proper cricketing shots that he is known for.

"I'd clarify his [Shubman Gill] role: no need for big shots--stick to proper cricketing strokes with so many quick scorers behind you. Lay the platform, especially in crunch situations or low-scoring games. India needs a batter who can tackle tough overs, handle the new ball, and survive early breakthroughs like Shubman's dismissal on the first ball," Bangar said on JioStar

14 Dec 2025, 05:40:39 PM IST

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy on cusp of major milestone

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy is just one wicket away from completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The mystery spinner has taken 49 wickets in the 31 matches played so far with a stellar economy rate of 6.88 and best figures of 5/17.

In the two matches in the series, Varun has claimed two scalps at an average of 12.

14 Dec 2025, 05:21:43 PM IST

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Tilak Varma only behind Virat Kohli in elite list

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Indian left handed batter Tilak Varma is now only behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest batting averages in T20 run-chases from Test playing nations.

Virat tops the list with an extraordinary average of 67.10 and the highest score of 94 not out. Meanwhile, the 23 year old left hander is only slightly behind the Indian legend with an average of 64.75 and a highest score of 72 not out.

14 Dec 2025, 05:04:19 PM IST

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Pressure on Gill and SKY

With the series levelled at 1-1, it's a important clash for both Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav who are yet to fire with the bat. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, both batters need to up their socks and deliver.

14 Dec 2025, 04:31:30 PM IST

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the third T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala.

Cricket
