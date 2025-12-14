IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Focus on Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav's form as India aim to regain lead

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: After humiliating defeat in the second T20I, the Indian team would like to regain lead in the five-match series as they take on South Africa in the third game on Sunday in Dharamsala. After a win in the first game, the Indian batters struggled in Mullanpur, especially the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

Tilak Varma did put some resistance, but he lacked support. It will be interesting to see if India make any changes, considering that Arshdeep Singh were taken to bonkers. On the other hand, South Africa are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje/Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi