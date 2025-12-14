IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Focus on Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav's form as India aim to regain lead

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE Score: After humiliating defeat in the second T20I, the Indian team would like to regain lead in the five-match series as they take on South Africa in the third game on Sunday in Dharamsala. After a win in the first game, the Indian batters struggled in Mullanpur, especially the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.
Tilak Varma did put some resistance, but he lacked support. It will be interesting to see if India make any changes, considering that Arshdeep Singh were taken to bonkers. On the other hand, South Africa are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje/Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: With pressure mounting on Shubman Gill, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has adviced the young batter to avoid playing big shots and instead stick to proper cricketing shots that he is known for.
"I'd clarify his [Shubman Gill] role: no need for big shots--stick to proper cricketing strokes with so many quick scorers behind you. Lay the platform, especially in crunch situations or low-scoring games. India needs a batter who can tackle tough overs, handle the new ball, and survive early breakthroughs like Shubman's dismissal on the first ball," Bangar said on JioStar
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy is just one wicket away from completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The mystery spinner has taken 49 wickets in the 31 matches played so far with a stellar economy rate of 6.88 and best figures of 5/17.
In the two matches in the series, Varun has claimed two scalps at an average of 12.
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 LIVE: Indian left handed batter Tilak Varma is now only behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest batting averages in T20 run-chases from Test playing nations.
Virat tops the list with an extraordinary average of 67.10 and the highest score of 94 not out. Meanwhile, the 23 year old left hander is only slightly behind the Indian legend with an average of 64.75 and a highest score of 72 not out.
With the series levelled at 1-1, it's a important clash for both Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav who are yet to fire with the bat. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, both batters need to up their socks and deliver.
Hello and welcome to the third T20I between India and South Africa in Dharamsala.