IND vs SA 3rd T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India take the lead against South Africa?

India vs South Africa T20I series continues with the third match scheduled for today, November 13, at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, South Africa. After two action-packed games, the series is currently level at 1-1.

Head-to-Head Record India and South Africa have now faced each other in 29 T20Is. India lead with 16 wins while South Africa have 12 victories. One match ended with no result.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir slams Ricky Ponting after comments on Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma

The first match of this series saw India dominate with a commanding 61-run win in Durban. However, South Africa made a strong comeback in the second match, defeating India by 3 wickets in Gqeberha.

Weather Report Centurion is expected to have pleasant weather for the match. The temperature will remain around 26°C in the evening, cooling to 22°C by 8:30 PM (IST).

Also Read | Rinku Singh buys luxurious bungalow in Aligarh. Here are the details

The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with no significant chance of rain. Winds will blow at a moderate speed of 8–10 km/h, ensuring ideal playing conditions.

Pitch Report SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for moderately high-scoring cricket matches. Due to the pace and bounce, fast bowlers might get some assistance early on. But as the game progresses, the pitch settles down, allowing batters to dominate.

SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 16 T20I matches, with teams batting first winning 8 and chasing teams winning 7. The average first innings score is 175 while it is 157 for second innings.

When and How to Watch The IND vs SA 3rd T20I starts at 8:30 PM (India time). The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. Fans can also catch live streaming online on JioCinema.

Match Prediction With the series tied, both teams will aim to seize control in this crucial match. Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership will be tested. Google Win Prediction favours India (54%). As per CricTracker, the team bowling first will win.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I match: Google's win probability favours India