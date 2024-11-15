IND vs SA 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma hits big six out of stadium, silences critics with 36 runs in just 18 balls | Watch

  • In his 36 runs scorecard, he smashed 4 sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate of 200.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated15 Nov 2024, 10:47 PM IST
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
India’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

Playing the fourth and last T20 match with Aiden Markram-led South Africa at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, looks like Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team wants to end the series with a 3-1.

And adding to the journey, India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma once again proved his mettle by scoring 36 runs in just 18 deliveries before walking back to the pavilion.

In his 36 runs scorecard, he smashed 4 sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate of 200. It was the fifth delivery of the sixth delivery of Lutho Sipamla, which Abhishek Sharma only managed to outside edge through to Klaasen, but got caught.

But before that, Abhishek in the fifth over ran havoc on the Proteas bowler Andile Simelane, in which the Indian batter smashed three sixes on the first, second and last delivery. He also slammed a boundary, which led the overs' score to 24.

In the first ball of the fifth over, Sharma charged down the track to the right-arm pacer and used his long levers to slice the ball. He timed it so well over the extra cover boundary that the ball bounced off the roof and went out of the stadium.

In the next over by Lutho Sipamla, Sharma opened the bat face to cream the drive past a diving extra cover. But in the next delivery, Klaasen caught him behind.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I:

In the 4th T20I, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat. India lead the four-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, both Sanju Samson (109*) and Tilak Varma (120*) both scored their individual centuries. With this, Sanju Samson, in 2024, has become the first player ever to score three T20 International hundreds in a calendar year.

While, Tilak has become the second Indian and fifth overall to register consecutive tons in T20I cricket. Tilak and Sanju's partnership stood at 210 runs in just 86 deliveries.

India have scored a total of 283/1 runs and gave 284 runs for Proteas to chase. This is highest team total at the Wanderers in T20I cricket and

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Playing XI

India XI: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 10:47 PM IST
