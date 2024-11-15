Hello User
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's men eye series win in Johannesburg

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: India are currently leading the series 2-1, having won the first and third games against South Africa. The IND vs SA 4th T20I starts at 8:30 PM IST. 

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and stand-in head coach VVS Laxman during a practice session.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: Leading the series 2-1, India will be aiming to continue the winning momentum and clinch the series when they take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue started with a 61-run win in Durban before slumping to a narrow loss in Gqeberha. However, it was Tilak Varma's maiden century and a three-wicket burst from Arshdeep Singh that brought the visitors on track in Centurion. If India win today, they will take home the trophy. Provided India lose, the two teams will share the title. 

15 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST India Vs South Africa LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the fourth and final T20I between india and South Africa in Johannesburg. India started off with a win in Durban before losing the second. However, a strong comeback in Centurion saw India take the lead 2-1 in the series. A win today will ensure Suryakumar Yadav's first T20I series win in the Rainbow nation.  

