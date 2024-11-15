India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: Leading the series 2-1, India will be aiming to continue the winning momentum and clinch the series when they take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue started with a 61-run win in Durban before slumping to a narrow loss in Gqeberha. However, it was Tilak Varma's maiden century and a three-wicket burst from Arshdeep Singh that brought the visitors on track in Centurion. If India win today, they will take home the trophy. Provided India lose, the two teams will share the title.