IND vs SA 4th T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India seal the series against South Africa?

̌The India vs South Africa T20I series reaches its final chapter today, November 15, at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. With India leading 2-1, this 4th T20I will be the series decider.
India and South Africa have now clashed in 30 T20Is. India leads with 17 wins while South Africa have secured 12 victories. One game ended with no result.
The third T20I saw a thrilling 11-run win for India, thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 107 off 56 balls. South Africa will look to bounce back on home turf.
The weather in Johannesburg is expected to be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms likely after 4 PM local time. Temperatures will range between 22°C and 17°C during the match. Wind speeds will be moderate at around 8–14 km/h. Rain may interrupt the later stages of the game.
The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 33 T20I games so far, with teams batting first emerging victorious 17 times. Australia hold the record for the largest winning margin at this venue, defeating South Africa by a staggering 107 runs in February 2020. India, not far behind, defeated the hosts by 106 runs in December 2023.
The stadium has also seen nail-biting finishes, such as England’s narrow 1-run victory over South Africa. The Proteas secured a 10-wicket victory against Pakistan in February 2007. South Africa won against Australia in February 2006 by 2 runs.
Expect an equal battle between the bat and the ball in the cricket match.
The IND vs SA 4th T20I starts at 8:30 PM (Indian time). Fans can catch live action on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. Live streaming will be available on JioCinema.
With the series on the line, both teams will aim to bring their A-game. CricTracker predicts India to win the series 3-1. Google’s win probability favours India (56%) as well.
We, too, believe the Men in Blue, defending world champions, will secure the series.
