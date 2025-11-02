IND vs SA: Deepti Sharma achieves rare feat that no cricketer ever has in a World Cup

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma created a unique record during the India vs South Africa final in Navi Mumbai, becoming the first cricketer to complete 200 runs and 15 wickets in a Women's World Cup. Sharma reached the milestone with a run-a-ball half-century that comprised four boundaries and a six.

​Sharma is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets to her name so far, and potentially more to come as she remains critical to India's chances during the final.

​Meanwhile, with the bat, Sharma has scored 215 runs in the seven innings at an average of 30.71.

​During the final match, Sharma came in to bat after the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues and stitched together a 52-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. After the dismissal of Harmanpreet, Amanjot Kaur couldn't contribute much.

​Sharma then found an able partner in wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, and the duo helped provide finishing touches to the Indian innings.

​The all-rounder scored her 18th half-century by scoring a single off Marizanne Kapp in the 48th over of the innings. The right-handed batter was finally dismissed with a run-out on the last ball of the innings, but the 58-ball knock by the batter ensured that there were no runs left on the field for the Women in Blue.

Deepti Sharma scored a half century

​India posted a total of 298 runs in the World Cup final, and the Proteas are currently out in the middle trying to find a way to get the mammoth total in the high-pressure game.

Prior to the fireworks by Sharma, Indian openers Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana had set up a 104 run partnership for the first wicket and set a brilliant foundation in the game.

​New World Champion on the horizon ​Notably, both India and South Africa haven't yet won a 50-over Women's World Cup, meaning no matter which team wins today, there will be a new World Champ for sure.