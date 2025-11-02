IND vs SA: Deepti Sharma achieves rare feat that no cricketer ever has in a World Cup

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma created a unique record during the India vs South Africa final in Navi Mumbai, becoming the first cricketer to complete 200 runs and 15 wickets in a Women's World Cup. Sharma reached the milestone with a run-a-ball half-century that comprised four boundaries and a six.
Sharma is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets to her name so far, and potentially more to come as she remains critical to India's chances during the final.
Meanwhile, with the bat, Sharma has scored 215 runs in the seven innings at an average of 30.71.
During the final match, Sharma came in to bat after the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues and stitched together a 52-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. After the dismissal of Harmanpreet, Amanjot Kaur couldn't contribute much.
Sharma then found an able partner in wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, and the duo helped provide finishing touches to the Indian innings.
The all-rounder scored her 18th half-century by scoring a single off Marizanne Kapp in the 48th over of the innings. The right-handed batter was finally dismissed with a run-out on the last ball of the innings, but the 58-ball knock by the batter ensured that there were no runs left on the field for the Women in Blue.
India posted a total of 298 runs in the World Cup final, and the Proteas are currently out in the middle trying to find a way to get the mammoth total in the high-pressure game.
Prior to the fireworks by Sharma, Indian openers Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana had set up a 104 run partnership for the first wicket and set a brilliant foundation in the game.
Notably, both India and South Africa haven't yet won a 50-over Women's World Cup, meaning no matter which team wins today, there will be a new World Champ for sure.
India had found a way to the final clash after defeating Australia in the semi-final, where Jemimah Rodrigues struck a gritty 127-run knock. Meanwhile, South Africa totally dominated England in their semi-final clash as they set up a total of 319 runs, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt leading the pack with a 169-run knock. The Proteas ended up defeating the English by 125 runs and comprehensively won the game.