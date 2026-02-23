IND vs SA: How can India qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal after Super 8 loss to South Africa? Explained

India suffered major roadblock in their quest for a semifinal entry of the T20 World Cup 2026 after losing their opening Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Coming into this game unbeaten in the group stage, India started as pre-match favourites against the Proteas in a rematch of the 2024 edition final.
Batting first, South Africa rode on knocks from Dewald Brevis (45), David Miller (63) and an unbeaten 44 from Tristan Stubbs to post 187/7 in 20 overs, In reply, India were all out for 111 in 18.5 overs with Shivam Dube top-scoring with 45. With this win, South Africa go on top of the table with two points while India are languishing at the bottom of the table.
The loss have also impacted India's net run rate which stands at -3.800. It also snapped India's 12-match at T20 World Cups. India had won all their games in their title-winning T20 World Cup campaign in 2024. The last time India lost a game in T20 World Cup was in 2022 semifinal against England.
This was also India's first loss in ICC events after 18 games across all formats since their defeat in the final of 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia at the same venue.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+3.800
|2
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|3
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|4
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.800
