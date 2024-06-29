Despite Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeating the defending champions England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals at Guyana on 27 June to reach the finals, former England captain Nasser Hussain kept his ultimate praise for India skipper.

According to Hussain, Rohit kept the hopes alive and transformed the mindset of a Indian team which suffered multiple heartbreaks in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments for over a decade now.

Hussain opines Rohit has the perfect balance of caution and aggression, in comparison to his predecessor Virat Kohli.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their hearts on their sleeves, and they are incredibly passionate," HT quoted Hussain as saying on Star Sports.

Often referred to a player for backing his teammates, Rohit has been lauded for creating a healthy atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. However, he hasn't shied away from giving them a mouthful on the cricket field.

Hussain noted that Rohit's bonding with the junior cricketers proves how good an atmosphere he has created in the changing room. "Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother who will put his arm around you and look after you," he added.

Rohit and World Cup tournaments:

Rohit took over the captaincy from Virat after India were knocked out from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. In the ODI World Cup 2023,Rohit was aggressive with his bat and cunning with his captaincy. Despite India losing the finals to Australia, Rohit scored 597 runs—the second most after Kohli—in ICC World Cup tournaments.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit is the third leading score getter as he smashed 248 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 159.97. He also scored three half centuries in the tournament, with 15 sixes to his name.

Not only this, but he is the first cricketer to hit over 200 sixes in T20 World Cup tournaments. Rohit became the fifth Indian captain to complete 5,000 runs in international cricket. He smashed 5,013 runs from 122 matches as the leader of the Men In Blue and now has over 19,000 runs across formats.

In the Super 8 match against Australia, Rohit blistered 94 off 41 balls while scoring 57 off 39 balls against England in the second semi-final at Guyana.

The 'Hitman' Rohit's approach has led India to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final with South Africa in Barbados on 29 June. India expects to end 11-year drought of not winning an ICC trophy as Rohit and co takes charge in a couple of hours.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!