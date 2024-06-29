Nasser Hussain becomes fan of Rohit Sharma's prowess ahead of T20 World Cup final, says: 'Do not mess around, but...'
Nasser Hussain opines Rohit Sharma has the perfect balance of caution and aggression, in comparison to his predecessor Virat Kohli.
Despite Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeating the defending champions England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals at Guyana on 27 June to reach the finals, former England captain Nasser Hussain kept his ultimate praise for India skipper.