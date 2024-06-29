IND vs SA T20 WC Final: ‘Bhajan, Aarti, and Havan’, fans offer prayer as India look to end 17-year wait | Watch video
IND vs SA T20 WC Fina: Fans across the country are praying for India's victory in the T20 World Cup final
Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, fans across India are performing Bhajan and Aarti to pray to God for India's victory. If India win today's match, then the ‘Men in Blue’ would end the 17-year-long dry spell as India won the last T20 World Cup trophy in 2007.