IND vs SA T20 WC Fina: Fans across the country are praying for India's victory in the T20 World Cup final

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, fans across India are performing Bhajan and Aarti to pray to God for India's victory. If India win today's match, then the ‘Men in Blue’ would end the 17-year-long dry spell as India won the last T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several cricket fans in Varanasi, Kanpur and other cities are praying for India's victory in today's match. A little away from Kanpur, fans in Varanasi performed havan for Team India's victory in the upcoming final match of the marquee event.

India will compete against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup tournament's final match in Barbados on Saturday. Team India has maintained its spectacular performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tournament. The opponent team, South Africa also hold an unbeaten track record in the tournament. The final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's last victory in ICC T20 World Cup India won the only ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. Indians will be watching today's match with bated breath, praying that the ‘Men in Blue’ bring the ICC T20 World Cup back to India for the second time. Team India had won Champions Trophy in 2013.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event. This year's T20 World Cup is also special in one more way, as the winner of the tournament will create history by becoming the only unbeaten team of T20 World Cup throughout the tournament.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

