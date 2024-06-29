IND vs SA T20 World Cup Final: Hardik Pandya breaks down after India's win, says ‘How my last six months were…’
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Final: India triumphs over South Africa in T20 World Cup final, ending an 11-year drought for a global trophy. Hardik Pandya's crucial performance leads to victory, with Prime Minister Modi lauding the team's historic achievement.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Final: A resilient, observant Hardik Pandya, fresh out of being battered as he took over Mumbai Indian' captaincy, led India to a crucial win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Pandya was seen in tears after the match concluded.