IND vs SA T20 World Cup Final: A resilient, observant Hardik Pandya, fresh out of being battered as he took over Mumbai Indian' captaincy, led India to a crucial win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Pandya was seen in tears after the match concluded.

The all rounder for Indian Men's cricket team was seen saying, “Things have been unfair. Didn't say anything for 6 months".

"How my last six months were, I haven't spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard, I could shine," said Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya took charge when South Africa was 161/6, a few runs away from victory. Pandya elusively turned the game defending 16 runs and taking the crucial wicket of David Miller marking a surer path for the men-in-blue's win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rohit Sharma's men saying, 'CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC".

IND vs SA T20 World Cup final On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup here.

It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who was an upcoming cricketer 17 years ago, made his first fifty of this tournament in the final -- a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.

There were pockets of fight from the Proteas, who were playing in their maiden World Cup final.

Brief scores: India: 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) beat South Africa: 169/8 in 20 overs (Henirich Klaasen 52, Jasprit Bumrah 2/18, Arshdeep Singh 2/20) by 7 runs.

