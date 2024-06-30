‘HISTORIC’: PM Modi lauds India's win against South Africa in T20 World Cup
IND vs SA T20 World Cup final: India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados
IND vs SA T20 World Cup final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Men's Cricket team for winning their second T20 World Cup. PM Modi wrote, “'CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC" on microblogging site X.