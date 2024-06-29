IND Vs SA T20 World Cup final: India under Rohit Sharma's leadership lifts 2nd T20 World Cup
India won their second T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by 7 runs. Virat Kohli's classy 76 anchored India to a competitive total of 176/7. Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 169/8, with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack.
On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup here.