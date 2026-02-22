IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Jio Hotstar live viewership rises to over 20 crore as South Africa gives India a 188-run target

IND vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE: India is contesting against South Africa (SA) and after winning the toss, the foreign team has decided to take up batting on Sunday, 22 February 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

According to the live cricket score data, South Africa has scored a total of 187 runs with the loss of seven wickets in the first innings. The Indian team will chase a 188-run target in the second innings, set by the cricket rivals, in an effort to bag a win on Sunday.

India vs South Africa live viewership The India vs South Africa match, which is currently streaming on the Jio Hotstar platform, is being watched by more than 20.8 crore (208 million) people tuning in through their devices to stream the cricket match live today.

Before Sunday's match, last week India won against the Netherlands by a margin of 17 runs at the Group stage match on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

During the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, 15 February 2026, India won by a margin of 61 runs, while the overall match live viewership hit more than 45.4 crore (454 million) during the cricket match.

India vs South Africa team today Indian team: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

South African team: South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

Jio Hotstar subscription plans Jio Hotstar offers its subscription through a total of three plans, two of which are ad-supported plans, and one premium plan without ads. The entertainment platform allows users to pay monthly, quarterly, or annually, official Jio Hotstar data shows.

Viewers looking to watch today's India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 match can watch the telecast on Star Sports channels on television, and the match will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and official website.

The Jio Hotstar ‘mobile’ subscription starts at ₹79 per month, ₹149 for three months, and ₹499 for a 12-month membership eligible on “one” mobile device. This mobile plan is ad-supported and gives you access to all content except Hollywood, which is available as an add-on at an additional charge.

The Hotstar ‘super’ subscription plan is the second ad-supported plan, which starts at ₹149 per month, or ₹349 for three months, or at ₹1,099 for a 12-month plan, where viewers will be able to use two devices to access all content, including Hollywood.

The ad-free entertainment plan, which is also called the Jio Hotstar ‘premium’ subscription, costs ₹299 per month, ₹699 for three months, or ₹2,199 for a one-year subscription, allowing viewers to access content on the streaming platform across four devices simultaneously.