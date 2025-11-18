IND vs SA: Team India recall Nitish Kumar Reddy early as captain Shubman Gill remains doubtful for Guwahati Test

At a time when captain Shubman Gill's participation in the second Test in Guwahati remains doubtful, the Indian team management has recalled all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy early. Reddy, who was the part of the Indian Test squad for Test series against South Africa, was released ahead of the first Test in Kolkata, and was asked to play India A fixtures against the Proteas in Rajkot.

But, according to a TOI report, Reddy has rejoined the squad for India's training session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (November 18). The Indian team will leave for Guwahati on Wednesday. Earlier, the BCCI had stated “Reddy will return to the squad for the second Test post the conclusion of the 'A' series.”

That means, Reddy will miss the India A final ODI fixture against South Africa A on November 19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Against South Africa A, Reddy scored 37 and took one wicket in the first ODI while he didn't get to bat or bowl in the second game.

Will Nitish Kumar Reddy play in Guwahati? If Shubman Gill doesn't play, India have plenty of options to replace him with in Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan. In case, either Padikkal or Sudharsan gets a chance, the Indian playing XI will have as many as seven left-handers. Having right-hander Reddy in the Indian playing XI will add some variety and some batting down the order.

In the first Test against South Africa, which ended inside three days at the Eden Gardens, India lost the game by 30 runs while chasing 124. Meanwhile, Guwahati is hosting it's first-ever Test match and the Indian team would be hoping to level the series 1-1.