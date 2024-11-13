IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second youngest Indian T20I centurion, betters Suresh Raina’s record against South Africa

Tilak Varma became the second Indian to score a T20I hundred in men’s cricket after Yashasvi Jaiswal when the left-hander smashed a 51-ball century against South Africa in the third game on Wednesday at the SuperSports Park in Centurion. Coming in at No.3 after the dismissal of Sanju Samson in the first over, Varma took some time initially before unleashing his beast mode. While Varma’s hundred came at 22 years and five days, Jaiswal (at 21 years and 279 days) scored his first ton against Nepal during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Shubman Gill is third in the list at 23 years and 146 days (126 not out vs New Zealand) followed by Suresh Raina, who achieved the feat at 23 years and 156 days back in 2010 against South Africa. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is also the youngest to score a T20I century against the Proteas, bettering Raina’s 101 at Gros islet.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: Insects on ground stops play

Notably, Varma’s hundred was 12th by an Indian batter in the shortest format of the game and was also fifth for India against the Proteas. In fact, India’s five hundreds against South Africa in T20Is was also the most by any team against an opponent.

India ride on Tilak Varma's hundred After his 33 and 20 in the first two games, Varma took the opportunity with both hands after Sanju Samson was dismissed for a duck in the very first over. The Mumbai Indians star took time initially but soon unleashed his arms to smash the opposition bowlers all around the park.

Also Read | Sanju Samson becomes first Indian batter to score 2 consecutive T20I tons

He first stitched a 107-run stand for the second wicket before putting together 58 runs in 30 balls with Rinku Singh for the fifth wicket. In fact, during his partnership with Rinku, Varma scored the bulk of runs - 45 in 17 balls - to put India close to the 200-run mark.

At the end, Varma remained unbeaten on 107 in 56 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes to power India to 219/6 in 20 overs. Varma admitted he and Sharma were both under pressure before the game.