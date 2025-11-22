IND vs SA: Why Guwahati Test will have ‘rare’ Tea break before Lunch? What are the session timings? All you need to know

In a rare occasion, the India vs South Africa second Test will see Tea break being taken before lunch at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Hosting it's first-ever Test match at the venue, the challenge for the organisers will be able to beat the sun, more than that of bat and ball. In the process, Guwahati becomes the 30th Test venue in the country.

In India, the standard and usual time for a Test match to start is 9:30 AM. But the norm will be broken for the first time in Guwahati with the game starting 30 minutes early at 9 AM. There were Test matches when play started at 8:30 AM due to overs lost the previous day.

In the game's 148-year history, this will be the first time Lunch break will be taken after Tea. But why is this change? It is because Guwahati lies in the fasr eastern part of the country where darkness comes in early than other venues in India. In an attempt to avoid losing overs due to bad light, the officials have changed the order of breaks.

Why Guwahati sees early sunlight & sunset? Geographically, Guwahati is significantly ahead in solar time, at around 90°E longitude, as compared to Indian Standard Time meridian at 82.5°E. Despite following IST as the rest of the country, this part of India experiences early sunrise and sunset than rest of the venues.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test timings & breaks First session - 9 AM to 11 AM

Tea break - 11 AM to 11:20 AM

Second session - 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM

Lunch break - 1:20 PM to 2 PM

Third session - 2 PM to 4 PM The umpires can add 30 more minutes at the end of the day to accommodate full quota of 90 overs, provided light persists.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test toss report Meanwhile, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. Rishabh Pant is leading India in the absence of Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm and is subsequently ruled out of the series. South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning in Kolkata.

Pant is the second Indian wicketkeeper to lead India after MS Dhoni and is overall the 38th Indian skipper in Test cricket. Both teams made changes. While B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced Gill and Axar Patel for India, South Africa made one change with Corbin Bosch making way for Senuran Muthusamy.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.