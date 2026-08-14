IND vs SL 1st Test Galle weather forecast: What does day-by-day climatic conditions look like for series opener?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium is going to be a landmark moment in the history of Indian cricket as the Shubman Gill-led side will be playing its 600th game after the country made its debut in the longest format in 1932.

While the Indian team have been a near-infallible white-ball unit after triumphs in the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup (both in 2025) and T20 World Cup in 2026, the players paint a grim picture in Test cricket - after home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa.

The losses have also put a hole in India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 ambitions as Shubman's men lie fifth in the standings currently, a spot above Sri Lanka. As India are set for a reset in Tests, the weather in Galle is likely to interrupt India's plans not once but multiple times.

Galle weather forecast from August 15 to 19 According to Accuweather.com, rain is predicted in all the five days -- August 15 - 19 -- of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. While there is 905 chances of rain on the opening day (Saturday), the rest of the days look damp too -- 74% (Sunday, August 16), 81% (Monday, August 17), 56% (Tuesday, August 18) and 60% (Wednesday, August 19).

View full Image View full Image Galle weather on August 15 and 16.

In fact, the Indian team were unable to train on Thursday as well due to persistent rain in the area. The temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degrees on all the five days, along with high level of humidity. India are playing a Test match on Sri Lankan soil for the first time after 2017.

India have nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle and may need to win at least six of them to have a realistic shot at reaching the final in London in June next year. The whitewash against South Africa at home last year and a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series against England in an away tour have really dented India's chances in this cycle.

Galle set to write name into history books The occasion will carry added significance as Galle International Stadium hosts its 50th Test. The ground staged its first Test in 1998 and soon became one of cricket's most picturesque venues, with the magnificent 17th century Dutch Fort and its famous clock tower providing a spectacular backdrop.