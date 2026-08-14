IND vs SL 1st Test Galle weather forecast: What does day-by-day climatic conditions look like for series opener?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium is going to be a landmark moment in the history of Indian cricket as the Shubman Gill-led side will be playing its 600th game after the country made its debut in the longest format in 1932.

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While the Indian team have been a near-infallible white-ball unit after triumphs in the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup (both in 2025) and T20 World Cup in 2026, the players paint a grim picture in Test cricket - after home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa.

The losses have also put a hole in India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 ambitions as Shubman's men lie fifth in the standings currently, a spot above Sri Lanka. As India are set for a reset in Tests, the weather in Galle is likely to interrupt India's plans not once but multiple times.

Galle weather forecast from August 15 to 19 According to Accuweather.com, rain is predicted in all the five days -- August 15 - 19 -- of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. While there is 905 chances of rain on the opening day (Saturday), the rest of the days look damp too -- 74% (Sunday, August 16), 81% (Monday, August 17), 56% (Tuesday, August 18) and 60% (Wednesday, August 19).

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Galle weather on August 15 and 16.

In fact, the Indian team were unable to train on Thursday as well due to persistent rain in the area. The temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degrees on all the five days, along with high level of humidity. India are playing a Test match on Sri Lankan soil for the first time after 2017.

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India have nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle and may need to win at least six of them to have a realistic shot at reaching the final in London in June next year. The whitewash against South Africa at home last year and a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series against England in an away tour have really dented India's chances in this cycle.

Galle set to write name into history books The occasion will carry added significance as Galle International Stadium hosts its 50th Test. The ground staged its first Test in 1998 and soon became one of cricket's most picturesque venues, with the magnificent 17th century Dutch Fort and its famous clock tower providing a spectacular backdrop.

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Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 49 Tests played at the venue, with much of that success built on surfaces offering assistance to spinners from the opening day. Tests in Galle rarely go the full five days and some pitches have earned poor ratings in the past, prompting authorities in recent years to prepare more sporting tracks.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in