IND vs SL, 1st Test: Why TV umpire Ahsan Raza is forced to officiate on-field on Day 3 in Galle instead of Rod Tucker?

Television umpire Ahsan Raza had to officiate on the field on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Monday after on-field umpire Rod Tucker felt unwell. The development came to light after the organisers announced the decision at the start of third day's play.

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A former cricketer from Australia and one of the veterans in the profession, Tucker, alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat were in charge of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which started on August 15. Raza was appointed as the third & TV umpire while Andy Pycroft is the match referee.

According to a Cricbuzz report, "Rod Tucker is not umpiring today. Ahsan Raza, who was the tv umpire, is in the middle," the organisers said. It added that Tucker was feeling unwell and didn't come out to umpire on the final session on Day 2 as well.

“He is unavailable today as well. Ahsan Raza, who was the TV umpire yesterday, has stepped in to take his place,” the report said.

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India bowled out for 462 in first innings Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 462 after facing just four deliveries on the third morning of the first Test. Resuming on an overnight score of 460/9, India added just two runs as last man Prasidh Krishna was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella off Asitha Fernando.

Spin bowlers Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha shared seven wickets between them. Top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal was the mainstay of the Indian innings with a career-best 167. The left-hander batted for over five and a half hours and faced 230 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and a six.

It was Padikkal's first Test in almost two years and he made it count with a memorable knock. It was the fourth highest score by an Indian batter on Sri Lankan soil, behind Sachin Tendulkar's 203, Virender Sehwag's unbeaten 201 and Shikhar Dhawan's 190.

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KL Rahul with 82 and Dhruv Jurel with 51 provided solid support. The pitch is already offering plenty of assistance to spin bowlers. The first two days of the Test were hit by rain with only 73 overs possible on day one and 43 overs bowled on day two.

Rain threat on Day 3 too Prior to the start of the Test match, rain was predicted on all the five days of the game. Expectedly, a few overs were lost on the first day. Things turned worse on Day 2 after the play started post lunch. According to Accuweather.com, rain is predicted throughout the day on Monday.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal shares first reaction after maiden Test ton in Galle

Although the weather looked bright and sunny at the start of the day's play, the rain gods are expected to pour down around 2 PM before clearing ahead of 4 PM. The skies will remain cloudy. Another spell is predicted at 7 PM, after the close of play.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in