IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo: All about Keshara Nuwantha, Sri Lanka's young all-rounder who frustrated India

Sri Lanka all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha frustrated the Indian bowlers in the first session on Day Five of the second Test in Colombo on Thursday.

Nuwantha, who scored 46 runs from 150 deliveries, forged a 112-run partnership with the in-form Sonal Dinusha. Nuwantha was eventually dismissed by Manav Suthar right after lunch on Thursday. Dhruv Jurel caught him at second slip.



Nuwantha’s patient knock came at a crucial stage for Sri Lanka as he helped extend the team’s lead and frustrate India’s bowling attack.

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His 46-run effort, combined with Dinusha’s unbeaten resistance, ensured Sri Lanka entered the final day with a strong platform as they looked to at least secure a draw in the Colombo Test.

Who is Keshara Nuwantha? Nuwantha is a Sri Lankan right-arm off-spinner who has emerged as one of the country’s latest spin prospects after making his Test debut against India in the first Test in Galle on 15 August.

Nuwantha was born on 21 October 2000 in Matara and plays as a right-handed batter and a bowling all-rounder. He attended St Servatius’ College in Matara before progressing through Sri Lanka’s domestic cricket system.

Nuwantha made his first-class debut for Panadura Sports Club against Chilaw Marians Cricket Club in August 2022.

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He later represented Chilaw Marians, Panadura and Badureliya Sports Club, while also playing for Galle in domestic cricket. His rise accelerated during the 2025-26 season, when he produced several impressive performances with the ball for Badureliya.

One of his standout domestic performances came against Moors Sports Club. Nuwantha took 5/65 in the first innings and followed it with 7/71 in the second, finishing with a 12-wicket match haul. Badureliya won the match by an innings and 46 runs. The 7/71 remains his best first-class bowling performance.

Those performances helped him earn a place in the Sri Lanka A squad for the unofficial Test series at home against India A. In the second unofficial Test at the Galle International Stadium, Nuwantha bowled 50.3 overs and took 5/159.

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His victims included Aman Mokhade, Devdutt Padikkal, Shaik Rasheed, Gurnoor Brar and Yash Thakur. India A nevertheless won the match by 10 wickets.

Nuwantha was subsequently included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the two-Test home series against India. Before his international debut, he also featured for an SLC XI against India in a three-day warm-up match in Colombo, where he took match figures of 3/97.

He received his Test cap ahead of the series opener at Galle on 15 August. He made an immediate impact with the ball, taking 3/175 in India’s first innings.

His first Test wicket was Rishabh Pant, while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were his other victims. He finished the match with four wickets after taking another wicket in India’s second innings.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.