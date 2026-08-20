IND vs SL: Ashwin explains Ravindra Jadeja's changing role in India's Test team: ‘He’s a batter who will give…'

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Ravindra Jadeja has transitioned from being an attacking spinner to a middle-order batter who can contribute valuable experience with the ball.

While Jadeja, Ashwin's former India teammate, did take four wickets in the recently-concluded first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, it was youngster Manav Suthar who stole the show with a 10-wicket haul in the match.

The 24-year-old registered figures of 4/76 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 6/55 in the second innings. Suthar's heroics eventually helped India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs.

“Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar’s strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore.

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"He is a batter who will give experience with the ball, and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

R Ashwin praises Manav Suthar Ashwin was all praise for Suthar, who registered a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as well, which was against Afghanistan in Mullanpur in June. Suthar registered figures of 6/33 in the first innings of that match, and followed it up with figures of 1/29 in the second innings.

“Manav Suthar, in the previous Test and this one as well, is putting his hands up and saying he also knows how to pick wickets. He was gauging what the batters might do and bowling accordingly. I feel as far as wicket-taking is concerned, there is no connection to how the ball comes off the hand.

"How you utilize it and set fields, that’s what matters. He has given a great account of his skills in the first two Tests. He is very important to India’s spin bowling stocks,” the former Tamil Nadu cricketer explained.

Team India put up an all-round performance, with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant all stepping up on different occasions. However, for Ashwin, Suthar was the standout performer of the Test.

Padikkal played a knock of 167 in the first innings, while Rahul and Jurel scored 50s to take India to 462. In India's second innings, Riahabh Pant top-scored with 66 runs and the visitors were all out for 193.

“433 is the average first-innings score at Galle. When India won the toss and posted 450-plus on the board, everyone knew it was going to be difficult for Sri Lanka.

"But I feel Sri Lanka played very well and gave a good fight for a young side. Devdutt Padikkal was incredible. Dhruv Jurel played well. Rishabh Pant played a superb knock in the second innings. Standard batting from KL Rahul. Manav Suthar was the highlight; everyone is going to talk about him,” Ashwin said.