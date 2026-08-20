IND vs SL: Ashwin explains Ravindra Jadeja's changing role in India's Test team: ‘He’s a batter who will give…'

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Ravindra Jadeja has transitioned from being an attacking spinner to a middle-order batter who can contribute valuable experience with the ball.

While Jadeja, Ashwin's former India teammate, did take four wickets in the recently-concluded first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, it was youngster Manav Suthar who stole the show with a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old registered figures of 4/76 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 6/55 in the second innings. Suthar's heroics eventually helped India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs.

“Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar’s strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Double blow to Sri Lanka after loss to India in Galle Test

"He is a batter who will give experience with the ball, and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

R Ashwin praises Manav Suthar Ashwin was all praise for Suthar, who registered a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as well, which was against Afghanistan in Mullanpur in June. Suthar registered figures of 6/33 in the first innings of that match, and followed it up with figures of 1/29 in the second innings.

Advertisement

“Manav Suthar, in the previous Test and this one as well, is putting his hands up and saying he also knows how to pick wickets. He was gauging what the batters might do and bowling accordingly. I feel as far as wicket-taking is concerned, there is no connection to how the ball comes off the hand.

"How you utilize it and set fields, that’s what matters. He has given a great account of his skills in the first two Tests. He is very important to India’s spin bowling stocks,” the former Tamil Nadu cricketer explained.

Team India put up an all-round performance, with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant all stepping up on different occasions. However, for Ashwin, Suthar was the standout performer of the Test.

Advertisement

Padikkal played a knock of 167 in the first innings, while Rahul and Jurel scored 50s to take India to 462. In India's second innings, Riahabh Pant top-scored with 66 runs and the visitors were all out for 193.

“433 is the average first-innings score at Galle. When India won the toss and posted 450-plus on the board, everyone knew it was going to be difficult for Sri Lanka.

"But I feel Sri Lanka played very well and gave a good fight for a young side. Devdutt Padikkal was incredible. Dhruv Jurel played well. Rishabh Pant played a superb knock in the second innings. Standard batting from KL Rahul. Manav Suthar was the highlight; everyone is going to talk about him,” Ashwin said.

Advertisement

The Test series will conclude with the second and final Test that will take place in Colombo from 23 August.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.