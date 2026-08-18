IND vs SL: Dinesh Chandimal injures shoulder, neck while fielding on Day 4 of first Test; taken to hospital for scans

Sri Lanka have been dealt a significant blow as Dinesh Chandimal was forced to leave the field after sustaining a shoulder and neck injury while fielding on Day four of the first Test against India in Galle on Tuesday.

The batter was subsequently assessed by Sri Lanka's team physiotherapist and doctor at the ground. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that Chandimal was taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket said further updates on his condition would be provided after the scan results become available.

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Sri Lanka Cricket's statement on Dinesh Chandimal “Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury to his right shoulder and neck while diving to prevent a boundary while fielding during the first session of day 4,” an official statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

"He was assessed by the team physiotherapist and doctor on the ground and has been taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan. Further updates will be provided once the scan results are available," the statement added.

The injury came after Chandimal had featured in Sri Lanka's first innings during the Test. He scored four runs before being dismissed by Manav Suthar. Suthar was India's most successful bowler in Sri Lanka's first innings, finishing with figures of 4/76.

Chandimal's availability for the remainder of the Test will depend on the results of the scan and the subsequent medical assessment.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. That decision proved to be worthwhile as the visitors posted 462 on the board, on the back of a century from Devdutt Padikkal (167), along with 50s from KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51).

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284 in their reply, with Sonal Dinusha (101) scoring his maiden Test century. Niroshan Dickwella, who scored 80, played a supporting role to Dinusha as the duo forged 146 runs for the sixth wicket as Sri Lanka fought back valiantly.

In their second innings, India were 116/4 after 29 overs, with a lead of 294 runs. Rishabh Pant (21*) was unbeaten in the middle with Dhruv Jurel (5*).