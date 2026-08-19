IND vs SL: Double blow to Sri Lanka after loss to India in Galle Test; Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chndimal out of 2nd fixture

In a major blow, Sri Lanka will not get the services of experienced batters Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis in the second Test against India, which starts on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The development were confirmed by Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten after their mammoth loss to India in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

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Mendis will not recover from his hamstring injury in time for the second Test starting on Sunday, adding to the hosts' injury woes. Fellow batter Chandimal suffered a concussion during the first Test which Sri Lanka lost by 165 runs. Chandimal had suffered a concussion while fielding on Tuesday, and had to be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the team.

ICC rules automatically rule out a player who has been substituted due to a concussion for seven days. "Kusal Mendis has got a proper hamstring injury, he is not going to be available for a while," Kirsten, who led India to their 2011 ODI World Cup title, told reporters.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mendis suffered the hamstring injury during the Lanka Premier League last month. “Dinesh is not available for the next test, Kusal is not available,” added the former South African cricketer.

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Kirsten stated that the absence of the duo will create an opportunity for the players, who warmed the bench in the first game. "So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a great opportunity for players to come in and stake their claim," added Kirsten.

Pathum Nissanka unlikely in second Test Sri Lanka's batting line-up is further weakened by the absence of Pathum Nissanka, who had wrist surgery in June. Although Nissanka is believed to get match fit sooner then Mendis, but is understood to be experiencing discomfort while batting.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Sri Lanka suffer Dinesh Chandimal injury blow in Galle Test

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to name the squad for the second Test. Despite the defeat, Kirsten was happy to see how his players responded to the demands of five-day cricket. “I'm particularly excited by being involved with Sri Lankan cricket. I think there's some great players here, but the team still needs to develop,” Kirsten said.

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It is sometimes tough when you don't play Test match cricket to understand how you need to play that. This is now our third Test match in the space of a couple of months and I can already see the team developing and we're starting to build some shape into the team.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant scales new heights with 100 Test sixes

"But we need to be able to turn it into a performance at some point. But as I said, we're kind of building that and developing that as best we can," he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in