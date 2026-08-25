IND vs SL: From Jaiswal-Fernando clash to bad light drama, controversies that have made headlines in 2nd Test so far

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo has been marked by two controversies through the first two days — an on-field confrontation involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando on Day 1, followed by a dispute over bad-light conditions on Day 2.

Advertisement

The Jaiswal-Fernando incident occurred after the Indian batter was dismissed on the opening day, leading to a heated exchange between the two players. The confrontation briefly escalated before teammates and officials intervened.

The second controversy emerged towards the end of Day 2 when Sri Lanka began its first innings after India declared.

The Sri Lankan batters raised concerns about fading light while India continued bowling, prompting discussions with the umpires.

Play was eventually stopped due to bad light, making the sequence another major talking point of the Colombo Test. Here is a closer look at the controversies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal-Asitha Fernando confrontation on Day 1 The first incident occurred in the 17th over of India's innings on the opening day. Fernando dismissed Jaiswal for 45, after which the Indian batter walked towards the Sri Lankan fast bowler, and the two exchanged words. The dismissal came right after Jaiswal had hit Fernando for three consecutive fours.

Advertisement

Fernando then moved his head towards Jaiswal, who leaned in, bringing their heads into contact. Other players intervened before the confrontation escalated further.

The ICC subsequently sanctioned both players under Article 2.12 of its Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact during an international match.

Advertisement

Jaiswal and Fernando were each fined 25% of their match fees and given one demerit point. Both admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, meaning formal hearings were not required.

Yashasvi Jaiswal responds to Harsha Bhogle Amid the Jaiswal-Fernando controversy, commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Jaiswal shouldn’t have gone on to confront Fernando and should have just walked away. Jaiswal was walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal, but he turned back and went towards Fernando, and the two of them clashed.

"The best thing to do in such a situation is just to walk away, but he turns and comes back. That’s when everybody comes in. They got a little too close for my comfort," Bhogle said on Cricbuzz in a video posted on their Instagram handle.

Advertisement

“If you don't know what he said, then please don't make your judgment. If anyone crosses the line, we need to let them know. This India will fight and reply,” Jaiswal commented from his official Instagram handle.

Bad-light controversy on Day 2 The second controversy emerged late on Day 2. Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya repeatedly expressed their concerns to the umpires about the fading light while India continued bowling.

The umpires had light meters available, but play continued until Manav Suthar dismissed Jayasuriya for two runs. The day ended with Sri Lanka at 8/2 after three overs.

Advertisement

Jayasuriya was also seen throwing his gloves after returning to the dressing room. India had earlier declared at 503/9, leaving Sri Lanka 495 runs behind at stumps.

Sanjay Manjrekar lambasts Sri Lankan players Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lambasted the Sri Lankans after Mishara and Jayasuriya showed dissent towards the umpires, who had allowed the teams to resume the game despite bad light.

Jayasuriya was eventually dismissed in the last ball before stumps, and visuals showed him flinging his gloves in the dressing room.

“I see that as being slightly unprofessional. I know you want to nudge the umpire, saying it's bad light, but you can't take your eye off the ball. I thought the bad-light situation and their angst with the umpire consumed their minds, and they weren't focusing on the ball because the light was never that bad," Manjrekar told Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

He added, "We know the light is never so bad that you can't see the ball. It's just that there is a certain amount of darkness that is considered bad light, and it's offered to the batter.”

Manjrekar said, “Then maybe Sri Lanka had a point that it was bad light enough, but that doesn't condone the mistake that they made now. You can't blame a night watcher for getting out. That was a great delivery from Suthar, in a nice variation and a superb delivery from process at the finish as well.”

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.