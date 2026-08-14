IND vs SL: Gary Kirsten backs Gautam Gambhir to deliver despite India's Test struggles — ‘His record speaks for itself’

Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten has backed Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to come good despite criticism for his team's Test series losses to New Zealand and South Africa at home over the last two years.

Gambhir has guided India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title and the T20 World Cup 2026 title. The former Delhi cricketer had taken over as India head coach following the Men in Blue's successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

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India will next take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting with the first Test in Galle from Saturday.

Gary Kirsten lauds ‘fantastic coach’ Gautam Gambhir “He’s a fantastic coach. He’s had incredible success. He has won a T20 World Cup (2026) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2025). He’s also had success in the IPL (Gambhir was the team mentor for the IPL 2024 champs, Kolkata Knight Riders). His record speaks for itself. I really enjoyed working with him when he was a player. He’s a smart cricketer, and I knew he’d have success as a coach," the former South Africa cricketer said during a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Friday.

Gambhir was, in fact, part of the Indian side that won the ODI World Cup 2011 under the guidance of then-head coach Kirsten.

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Gambhir famously scored 97 runs from 122 balls in the final against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, helping India chase down a target of 275 with six wickets to spare.

Kirsten recalled his time with the Indian team fondly, describing his three-year stint as a privileged experience. The former South African player said the talent in the dressing room and the players’ willingness to let him contribute made the period particularly rewarding.

“It was a great three years and a privileged one to work with Indian players,” the 58-year-old said. “There was a lot of skill in that dressing room. What I appreciated was that they accepted me into their space and felt I could add value. I’ve approached the Sri Lankan role with the same seriousness," he explained.

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Kirsten took charge of Sri Lanka in 2026 on a two-year contract, having previously coached India from 2008 to 2011 and South Africa from 2011 to 2013.

In 2024, Kirsten also served as head coach of the Pakistan limited-overs team for six months before stepping down in October that year under controversial circumstances.

India are in fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage of 48.15, and a series victory over Sri Lanka will be crucial in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the final in June 2027.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.