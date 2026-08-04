IND vs SL: How will the WTC 2025-27 table look like if India win, lose, draw vs Sri Lanka in Tests? Scenarios explained

After the white-ball outings in Ireland, England and Zimbabwe, the focus shifts to red-ball cricket when the Indian team take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting on August 15 in Galle. The Tests are a part of the World Test Championships (WTC) 2026-27 cycle.

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India are currently fifth in the WTC 2026-27 standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is in the sixth spot, with a win, a loss and two draws, with a points percentage of 41.67.

Also Read | BCCI's CoE under scanner after Jasprit Bumrah misses IND vs SL Test series

Having lost in the final of the first two WTC finals, defeats to New Zealand and Australia blew India's third consecutive final qualification chances. With the WTC 2025-27 final is just about an year to go, a lot of India's chances depend on the outcome against Sri Lanka.

What happens if India win vs Sri Lanka? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra explained the scenarios. If India win 2-0 against Sri Lanka, India would reach 57.58 percentage points (PCT). Despite the win, India won't wise in the standings as Bangladesh sit fourth with 58.33 PCT. In case the series ends in a 1-1 draw, India will be at 48.48 PCT. Currently, Shubman Gill's men have 48.15 PCT. A draw would also leave Sri Lanka at a PCT of 44.44, meaning there are no changes in the standings.

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"If we win this series 2-0, we will reach 57.58 percentage points. If we do a clean sweep, we will gain a little. If we draw the series 1-1, we won't gain anything because we will be at 48.48 and Sri Lanka will be at 44.44, and the positions will remain as is," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

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Also Read | IND vs SL: Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for Tests

What happens if India lose vs Sri Lanka? A series win for Sri Lanka would allow them to go over India in the standings. "If we lose 2-0, we (India) will remain at only 39 percentage points, and Sri Lanka will jump to 61 percentage points, and they will be No. 4. Sri Lanka will be in the run if they beat India 2-0. Then they have a realistic chance of going forward, or else it's a so-near-yet-so-far story for them," Chopra said.

Certainly a loss would hamper India's chances heavily as far as their WTC final qualification is concerned. The Indian team left for Sri Lanka on Tuesday from Mumbai in the afternoon. The second Test against Sri Lanka starts in Colombo from August 23.

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Latest WTC 2025-27 standings

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Penalty PCT 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 84 0 87.50 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 0 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 0 72.22 4 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 0 58.33 5 India 9 4 4 1 52 0 48.15 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 0 41.67 7 England 13 4 8 1 38 14 24.36 8 West Indies 11 2 7 2 30 2 22.73 9 Pakistan 5 1 4 0 4 8 6.67 WTC Points System 12 points for a win

6 points for a tie

4 points for a draw

Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.

The Top two teams progress to the WTC final in 2027.

Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates

India's Test schedule after IND vs SL Following the Test series against Sri Lanka, India are set to tour New Zealand in tough conditions in November-December. As a matter of fact, India have never won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008/09 which was under MS Dhoni. In fact, India have won a Test series in New Zealand only twice overall. Post that, India would host Australia at home in January 2027.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in