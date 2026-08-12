IND vs SL: India captain Shubman Gill eyes 3,000 WTC runs, historic 1,000-run feat against Sri Lanka

India captain Shubman Gill will get the opportunity to set a unique record during the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that will get underway on 15 August.

Both the Tests will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making it a crucial series for both teams. India are in fifth place in the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

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Shubman Gill eyes special milestones Should Shubman Gill score 157 runs in the Test series against Sri Lanka, he will become the first Indian batter to score 3000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC) tournament.

The Punjab batter currently leads the Indian batters' run-scoring charts in the WTC, with 2843 runs from 73 innings at an average of 43.07.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill takes special preparation ahead of 1st Test

Rishabh Pant is in second place with 2780 runs from 71 innings, and he is followed by two former India captains in Rohit Sharma (2716 runs from 69 innings) and Virat Kohli (2617 runs in 79 innings). Overall, England skipper Joe Root leads the World Test Championship run-getters' chart with 6651 from 142 innings at an average of 51.16.

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The 26-year-old will also get the chance to become the first Indian captain to score 1000 runs in a single WTC cycle. Gill has so far aggregated 950 runs from 14 innings at an average of 79.16, and needs just 50 runs to achieve the milestone.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill bats in nets ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli is the only other Indian captain who has previously come close to achieving the milestone, after he aggregated 934 runs from 24 innings in the inaugural edition of the WTC during the 2019-21 season.

Shubman Gill will also look to become the fourth Indian batter to score 1000 runs or more in a single WTC cycle.

So far, Yashasvi Jaiswal (1798 runs in 2023-25), Ajinkya Rahane (1159 runs in 2019-21) and Rohit Sharma (1094 runs in 2019-21) are the only Indians to have done so. Gill himself had come close to the feat in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, when he finished with 972 runs from 29 innings.

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Also Read | Sai Sudharsan ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka Tests; BCCI names replacement

Shubman Gill recently sustained a finger injury to his right hand, adding to India’s growing list of injury concerns.

However, he eased those worries by coming out to bat in India’s second innings of their practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, scoring 44 runs from 54 deliveries.

Galle will host the first Test between Sri Lanka and India from 15 August, followed by the second Test in Colombo from 23 August.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.