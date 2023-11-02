Ind vs SL: India registers their biggest victory in World Cup in terms of runs. Details here
India vs Sri Lanka: The win of 302 runs is also one of the biggest wins in all-time ODI cricket and is fourth in the table. Interestingly it was once again Sri Lanka on the receiving hand when it comes to all-time records in ODIs as India beat them by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram
Team India's pacers put on a fine bowling display as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 after setting them a target of 358. India thus registered thier best winning margin in terms of runs as they won by 302 runs and surpassed the earlier record of 257-run victory against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup.