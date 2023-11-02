Team India's pacers put on a fine bowling display as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 after setting them a target of 358. India thus registered thier best winning margin in terms of runs as they won by 302 runs and surpassed the earlier record of 257-run victory against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup .

The win of 302 runs is also one of the biggest wins in all-time ODI cricket and is fourth in the table. Interestingly it was once again Sri Lanka on the receiving hand when it comes to all-time records in ODIs as India beat them by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

However, Sri Lanka avoided the embarrassment of setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international of 35 and the World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

Sri Lanka crumbled under lights for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs to ensure an eighth semi-final appearance for India at the global event. This was India's biggest victory by margin of runs in the 48-year history of the tournament.

India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters -- Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) -- could reach double digits.

With 14 points from seven games, Rohit Sharma's army would like to finish with an all-win record as they now face South Africa in Kolkata on November 5 and the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12.

Shami (5/18 in 5 overs) took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and with 45 scalps, became India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Siraj (3/16 in 7 overs) was equally incisive and Jasprit Bumrah (1/8 in 5 overs) formidable as ever in a picture-perfect bowling performance.

*With agency inputs

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.