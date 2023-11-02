Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Ind vs SL: India registers their biggest victory in World Cup in terms of runs. Details here

Ind vs SL: India registers their biggest victory in World Cup in terms of runs. Details here

Livemint

  • India vs Sri Lanka: The win of 302 runs is also one of the biggest wins in all-time ODI cricket and is fourth in the table. Interestingly it was once again Sri Lanka on the receiving hand when it comes to all-time records in ODIs as India beat them by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram

Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India's pacers put on a fine bowling display as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 after setting them a target of 358. India thus registered thier best winning margin in terms of runs as they won by 302 runs and surpassed the earlier record of 257-run victory against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup.

The win of 302 runs is also one of the biggest wins in all-time ODI cricket and is fourth in the table. Interestingly it was once again Sri Lanka on the receiving hand when it comes to all-time records in ODIs as India beat them by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

However, Sri Lanka avoided the embarrassment of setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international of 35 and the World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

Sri Lanka crumbled under lights for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs to ensure an eighth semi-final appearance for India at the global event. This was India's biggest victory by margin of runs in the 48-year history of the tournament.

India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters -- Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) -- could reach double digits.

With 14 points from seven games, Rohit Sharma's army would like to finish with an all-win record as they now face South Africa in Kolkata on November 5 and the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12.

Shami (5/18 in 5 overs) took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and with 45 scalps, became India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Siraj (3/16 in 7 overs) was equally incisive and Jasprit Bumrah (1/8 in 5 overs) formidable as ever in a picture-perfect bowling performance.

*With agency inputs

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:05 PM IST
