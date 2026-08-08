IND vs SL: India suffer blow as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka due to toe injury, says report

India top-order batter Sai Sudharsan was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka because of a toe injury, according to a report in the Times of India.

Sai Sudharsan didn't travel with the Indian team to Sri Lanka. India are currently taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice match in Colombo. The report adds that Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has recently impressed in doimestic cricket, could be drafted into the squad.

“Sai has been at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the past few days to undergo treatment for his toe injury.

"His injury has almost healed, and was thus confident that he would be declared fit today and travel to Sri Lanka. However, he still hasn't sufficiently recovered from his injury to be declared completely fit for this series. His recovery may take a bit longer,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The decision comes as a significant setback for India as Sai Sudharsan had emerged as the preferred option at No. 3. The 24-year-old has played seven Tests and scored 383 runs at an average of 39, including three half-centuries.

He also recently played in India A's unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka. He scored two centuries in the two-match Test series, and ended as the top run-getter in the series with 332 runs from four innings.

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Devdutt Padikkal emerges as No.3 option Sudharsan's absence could provide Devdutt Padikkal with an opportunity to stake his claim for the No. 3 position. Padikkal strengthened his case on Saturday by scoring a century in India's ongoing warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

Sudharsan's injury is the latest setback for India, who have a long list of injury concerns. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series due to a knee injury. Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also ruled out due to injuries.

Promising Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqub Nabi was named as Bumrah's replacement in the squad.

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India skipper Shubman Gill, too, hasn't taken the field in the ongoing practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI due to a finger injury. KL Rahul is leading India in the absence of Gill.