IND vs SL: India suffer blow as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka due to toe injury, says report

India top-order batter Sai Sudharsan was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka because of a toe injury, according to a report in the Times of India.

Sai Sudharsan didn't travel with the Indian team to Sri Lanka. India are currently taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice match in Colombo. The report adds that Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has recently impressed in doimestic cricket, could be drafted into the squad.

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“Sai has been at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the past few days to undergo treatment for his toe injury.

"His injury has almost healed, and was thus confident that he would be declared fit today and travel to Sri Lanka. However, he still hasn't sufficiently recovered from his injury to be declared completely fit for this series. His recovery may take a bit longer,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The decision comes as a significant setback for India as Sai Sudharsan had emerged as the preferred option at No. 3. The 24-year-old has played seven Tests and scored 383 runs at an average of 39, including three half-centuries.

He also recently played in India A's unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka. He scored two centuries in the two-match Test series, and ended as the top run-getter in the series with 332 runs from four innings.

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Devdutt Padikkal emerges as No.3 option Sudharsan's absence could provide Devdutt Padikkal with an opportunity to stake his claim for the No. 3 position. Padikkal strengthened his case on Saturday by scoring a century in India's ongoing warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

Sudharsan's injury is the latest setback for India, who have a long list of injury concerns. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series due to a knee injury. Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also ruled out due to injuries.

Promising Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqub Nabi was named as Bumrah's replacement in the squad.

Also Read | BCCI's CoE under scanner after Jasprit Bumrah misses IND vs SL Test series

India skipper Shubman Gill, too, hasn't taken the field in the ongoing practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI due to a finger injury. KL Rahul is leading India in the absence of Gill.

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Galle will host the first Test between Sri Lanka and India from 15 August. The teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test, which will get underway from 23 August.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.