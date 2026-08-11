IND vs SL: Indian captain Shubman Gill takes special preparation ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle

Shubman Gill is leaving no stone unturned as the Indian captain is taking a special preparation ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle from August 15. Having missed the first two days of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI due to a finger injury, Gill could only bat 54 balls for his knock of 44 runs in the second innings, as India won the game.

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But those nine overs weren't enough for Gill to counter Lankan challenge in his first Test tour in the Island nation. A day after the three-day warm-up ended, Gill prepared in a special way at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) on Monday in an optional practice session to understand and get used to the reverse swing that will be on offer in Galle Test.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill bats in nets ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

According to a RevSportz report, the Indian management asked the NCC ground staff to keep the same strip ready that was used in the warm-up game. With cracks on it, the pitch was tailor-made for a Day 4 surface in this part of the country. The batters also took throwdowns in another wicket adjacent to the centre pitch.

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India's special training in Colombo The Indian team management specifically carried Kookaburra balls to Sri Lanka as the upcoming Test series will be played with the same. After completing his warm-up, the Indian captain headed straight to the practice nets to take throw-downs from specialists Nuwan Seneviratne, Raghavedra Dwivedi and Dayanand Garani. In fact, Seneviratne belongs from Sri Lanka.

The report further added that the throw-down specialists were specifically asked by the Indian captain to use semi-old balls to understand the hint of reverse swing. Gill spent approximately 20 minutes with the throw-down specialists, before shifting to the centre-pitch to face Auqib Nabi.

Like the throw-down specialists, the uncapped Jammu and Kashmir pacer was also asked to bowl to Gill with semi-old balls so that he could gauge the reverse swing. It must be noted that unlike in Australia, where the new ball takes time to lose its shine, conditions in Sri Lanka are a bit different.

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Sai Sudharsan ruled out of IND vs SL Tests Meanwhile, India will miss the services of Sai Sudharsan as the Tamil Nadu batter has been ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Sudharsan was the second Indian cricketer after pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the series.

Also Read | Sai Sudharsan ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka Tests; BCCI names replacement

India's updated squad for Tests against Sri Lanka Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in