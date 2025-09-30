IND vs SL match today: India take on Sri Lanka in Women’s Cricket World Cup: Check AI prediction, how to watch and more

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 begins today, September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati at 3 PM. This is India’s first home World Cup in 12 years. This will be a chance to break their runners-up jinx from 2005 and 2017. A win here sets India’s tone before their clash with Pakistan on October 5.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head stats in ODIs India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 35 times in ODIs; only 1 match produced no results. India have won 31 of those while Sri Lanka won just 3.

In the last 5 encounters, India have won 4 times and Sri Lanka once. Both teams have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Their last encounter was on May 11. India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 97 runs in the final of the Women's Tri-Series at Colombo.

Batting first, India piled up 342/7, thanks to a superb century from Smriti Mandhana, who scored 116 off 101 balls and was named Player of the Match.

In reply, Sri Lanka Women managed 245 in 48.2 overs. All-rounder Sneh Rana, who claimed 15 wickets across the series, was named Player of the Series.

IND vs SL match today: AI predictions According to Perplexity AI, India Women are strong favourites to win the opening match.

“India have a more experienced and in-form squad with strong batting depth, quality all-rounders, and a versatile bowling attack compared to Sri Lanka,” it says.

“Additionally, India is playing in familiar conditions at home and Sri Lanka’s recent performances in major tournaments have been modest,” it adds.

India are “heavy favourites”, according to Grok as well.

“I predict India to win by 80-100 runs (or 7 wickets if chasing). Home advantage, superior form, and H2H stranglehold (31-3) make them unstoppable on a Guwahati pitch suiting their spin attack (Rana-Sharma duo),” it predicts.

ChatGPT, too, predicts India’s win.

“India have beaten Sri Lanka in most of their ODI matches. India also have a deeper batting and bowling line-up, and the match is being played in Guwahati, where local support should help them,” the AI bot predicts.

“Of course, Sri Lanka could surprise with spin or a top-order hit, but odds favour India,” it adds.

IND vs SL match today: How to watch The IND-W vs SL-W cricket match on September 30 can be watched live in India on Star Sports channels. JioHotstar will host the live-streaming online.