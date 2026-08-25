IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj sledges Kamil Mishara, Prasidh Krishna dismisses him soon after; watch

Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal exchange with Sri Lanka batter Kamil Mishara on day three of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during Sri Lanka's first innings, after India had declared at 503/9 on Day 2. Sri Lanka resumed on 8/2, with debutant Mishara unbeaten on five alongside Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

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Mishara had opened the innings for Sri Lanka and came into the third day after facing only five deliveries on Monday. He and Sooriyabandara were looking to rebuild the innings after India had removed Lahiru Udara and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya before the close of play.

During the ninth over of Sri Lanka's innings on Tuesday, Siraj was seen engaging in a verbal exchange with Mishara. Siraj repeatedly spoke to the left-handed batter, but Mishara seemed untroubled by the India pacer.

One of Siraj’s remarks was captured by the stump microphone, although the exchange did not seem particularly heated. However, the exact words of the message were not clearly audible.

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Umpire intervenes during the exchange Siraj once again attempted to distract Mishara, but this time the umpire intervened to control the situation. Just a couple of deliveries into the following over, Prasidh Krishna struck with the dismissal of Mishara as Sri Lanka lost their first wicket of the day, and their third wicket overall.

Mishara attempted to fend the delivery away, but the ball climbed on him and brushed his glove. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel completed the catch to his left, ending Mishara's innings at 19 from 25 balls, including three fours. That dismissal restricted Sri Lanka to 35/3, and despite some resistance from Sooriyabandara, the hosts later found themselves in trouble at 180/7, with Keshara Nuwantha and Sonal Dinusha at the crease.

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Earlier, India declared at a mammoth total of 503/9 after opting to bat first, with Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel scoring centuries.

India entered the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the opening Test in Galle by 165 runs. The Colombo match is therefore the final Test of the series, with India seeking to complete a series victory and Sri Lanka looking to level the contest.

The series is crucial for both teams as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) is concerned. Their dominant win in the first Test took Shubman Gill and Co to 64 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33. Sri Lanka are in sixth place with 20 points and a PCT of 33.33

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.