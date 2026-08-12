IND vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella returns as hosts Sri Lanka announce squad for first Test against India

Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced their 16-member squad for the first Test against India that starts from 15 August, with Niroshan Dickwella making a comeback to the side.

Dickwella last played a Test for Sri Lanka in March 2023, against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy.

Niroshan Dickwella's Test comeback The 33-year-old is set to make his comeback to Test cricket after a three-year absence and is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties following Kusal Mendis' injury.

Dickwella has previously played 57 Tests for Sri Lanka and brings considerable experience behind the stumps and with the bat. Uncapped spinner Keshara Nuwantha has also been named in the squad and could make his debut in the first Test against India.

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Nuwantha recently impressed with the ball in the practice match against India, registering figures of 1/40 and 2/57. In the second unofficial Test for Sri Lanka A against India A, he registered figures of 5/159 in the first innings . Ramesh Mendis has also been brought back to the Test set-up, adding another off-spin option to the bowling attack.

However, key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out due to injuries. Nissanka is recovering from a wrist injury, whereas Kusal Mendis deals with a hamstring issue.

Sri Lanka have retained a mix of pace and spin options for the first Test. Pacers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando will lead the bowling attack, whereas Lahiru Kumara has also been included subject to fitness.

Dilshan Madushanka's return gives the hosts another left-arm pace option. In the spin bowling department, Prabath Jayasuriya remains a reliable option, whereas Ramesh Mendis and Keshara Nuwantha add variety.

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The combination gives captain Dhanjajaya de Silva several options depending on how the Galle track behaves during the match.

The first Test in Galle will be followed by the second Test that will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For Sri Lanka, this series is crucial as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) is concerned.

The Lankans are in sixth place in the nine-team standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 41.67, with just one win in four matches to their name.