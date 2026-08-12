IND vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella returns as hosts Sri Lanka announce squad for first Test against India

Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced their 16-member squad for the first Test against India that starts from 15 August, with Niroshan Dickwella making a comeback to the side.

Dickwella last played a Test for Sri Lanka in March 2023, against New Zealand in Christchurch.

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Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy.

Niroshan Dickwella's Test comeback The 33-year-old is set to make his comeback to Test cricket after a three-year absence and is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties following Kusal Mendis' injury.

Dickwella has previously played 57 Tests for Sri Lanka and brings considerable experience behind the stumps and with the bat. Uncapped spinner Keshara Nuwantha has also been named in the squad and could make his debut in the first Test against India.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill eyes multiple WTC records during Sri Lanka Test series

Nuwantha recently impressed with the ball in the practice match against India, registering figures of 1/40 and 2/57. In the second unofficial Test for Sri Lanka A against India A, he registered figures of 5/159 in the first innings . Ramesh Mendis has also been brought back to the Test set-up, adding another off-spin option to the bowling attack.

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However, key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out due to injuries. Nissanka is recovering from a wrist injury, whereas Kusal Mendis deals with a hamstring issue.

Sri Lanka have retained a mix of pace and spin options for the first Test. Pacers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando will lead the bowling attack, whereas Lahiru Kumara has also been included subject to fitness.

Dilshan Madushanka's return gives the hosts another left-arm pace option. In the spin bowling department, Prabath Jayasuriya remains a reliable option, whereas Ramesh Mendis and Keshara Nuwantha add variety.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill takes special preparation ahead of 1st Test

The combination gives captain Dhanjajaya de Silva several options depending on how the Galle track behaves during the match.

The first Test in Galle will be followed by the second Test that will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For Sri Lanka, this series is crucial as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) is concerned.

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The Lankans are in sixth place in the nine-team standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 41.67, with just one win in four matches to their name.

Sri Lanka squad for first Test vs India: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.