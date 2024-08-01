IND vs SL ODI: Rohit Sharma deletes viral practice session post as fans allege editing. Here’s what happened

  • The Indian men's team began their preparations for their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, which will kick off on Friday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Published1 Aug 2024, 08:11 AM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 1st ODI match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 1st ODI match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Rohit Sharma who is currently gearing up for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka recently made news for his social media post. The Indian captain shared photos from his practice sessions, but one image, in particular, drew significant interest as fans spotted faulty editing. The same photo was shared by the BCCI, and fans compared the images, claiming that the Indian skipper had edited the picture to hide his belly. After receiving lot of criticism from fans, Sharma has now deleted the picture from his social media handles.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:11 AM IST
