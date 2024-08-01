Rohit Sharma who is currently gearing up for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka recently made news for his social media post. The Indian captain shared photos from his practice sessions, but one image, in particular, drew significant interest as fans spotted faulty editing. The same photo was shared by the BCCI, and fans compared the images, claiming that the Indian skipper had edited the picture to hide his belly. After receiving lot of criticism from fans, Sharma has now deleted the picture from his social media handles.

