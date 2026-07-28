IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja returns to Test side after injury layoff, Jasprit Bumrah's availability is subject to fitness

The BCCI on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in August. Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the side following an injury layoff, whereas Jasprit Bumrah's availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).
India squad for Test series vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
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