IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant creates history during Galle Test, becomes quickest batter to slam 100 Test sixes

Rishabh Pant made history on Day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday as he became the fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Tests in terms of deliveries.

He took just 4918 deliveries to achieve the milestone, whereas Adam Gilchrist had taken 6578 balls to do so. Rishabh Pant also became the first-ever Indian to hit 100 sixes in Tests.

Rishabh Pant had become India's highest six-hitter in Tests in November 2025, when India took on South Africa during a home Test series. He surpassed former India opener Virender Sehwag with his 91st six.

Sehwag is currently in second place among Indians with 90 sixes, and he is followed by former India captain Rohit Sharma in third place, with 88 sixes.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in fourth place with 82 sixes. MS Dhoni, another former India skipper, is in fifth place with 78 sixes to his name.

In Test matches overall, Rishabh Pant has become the just fourth player to hit 100 sixes or more. Ben Stokes (138 sixes), Brendon McCullum (107 sixes) and Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes) are the only other batters to have achieved the feat.

Rishabh Pant hits 66 in India's second innings Pant played an entertaining knock of 66 runs from 69 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes during his knock. India were 174/6 after Rishabh Pant was dismissed, and ever since, the visitors have lost wickets at regular intervals.

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In the first innings, Pant scored 39 runs from 62 deliveries. Coming back to the second innings, the Delhi wicketkeeper-batter was involved in a 54-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket before being dismissed in the 41st over.

India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 Things went downhill for the visitors ever since Rishabh Pant's dismissal, as India were dismissed for just 193 from 48.5 overs. Sri Lanka have thus been set a target of 372 to win the first Test.

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Pant was India's standout batter in the visitors' second innings. Devdutt Padikkal (44) too got off to a promising start to his innings, but he was unable to convert his start to a big knock like he did in the first innings. Earlier, Padikkal's knock of 167 took India to 462 in their first innings after having opted to bat.